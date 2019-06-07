Watchdog finds rotting food at migrant detention facilities
WASHINGTON, DC, USA (AP) — Homeland Security's watchdog agency says it has found rotting food, mouldy and dilapidated bathrooms and practices that violated standards at immigration detention facilities.
The Office of Inspector General made unannounced visits to four facilities in California and New Jersey, between May and November of last year. The facilities together house about 5,000 detainees.
The inspection of one facility, in Adelanto California, found nooses in detainees' cells, overly restrictive segregation of detainees, and inadequate medical care.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said they took action at each facility and are working to ensure contractors at the facilities comply with the standards. They say they have already trained food service staff on proper documentation and packaging, and they undertook an extensive cleaning and renovation of housing units.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy