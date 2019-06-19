Water, garbage problems plague

A Commercial Services Committee of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) report has warned that the many entrances at Coronation Market make it difficult to secure and make piped water from the National Water Commission (NWC) affordable, unless the KSAMC is prepared to pay an “enormous monthly fee”.

The water problem and a pile-up of garbage are at the top of the list of problems plaguing the market, according to the April monthly report on Corporate Area markets which was discussed at the committee meeting last week Wednesday.

Coronation Market isn't the only one with water issues.

The report said that in the absence of water supply from the NWC, water was being trucked to the Stony Hill market and the Oxford Mall and Pearnel Charles arcades.

However, the commodity was not being trucked to Coronation Market as “it only lasts for one hour upon arrival”.

The report argued that the estimated 10 entrances at the Coronation Market “are not secure as there were only five watchmen who worked on a shift schedule”.

“For example, if there are three watchmen working on a shift, they will not be able to monitor approximatley 1,200 vendors at once, plus persons who walk through the market randomly,” the report said.

Councillor Audrey Smith-Facey (PNP, Payne Land Division) said that a solution had to be found to the water problem.

Duane Smith, chairman of the Commercial Services Comittee, noted that despite the water challenges at Coronation Market he noticed on a tour of the facility that the bathrooms were clean.

“I was impressed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the report noted that the KSAMC had been relying heavily on the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) to remove garbage from the market as the KSAMC truck has been out of service since January 2018.

The report said that the KSAMC was using a contractor who owned two tipper trucks and a backhoe to move the garbage from the market.

“Having two trucks to remove garbage puts a strain on how quickly we are able to cart away to Riverton dump,” the report said.

It added that the fees currently being paid by the KSAMC would have to be reviewed as truck owners are unwilling to clear garbage at those rates.

The report also pointed out that most of the drains at the Coronation Market had no covers “and posed a threat to vendors and customers, especially the elderly”.

The covers of the drains were being removed for “scrap metal purposes”, the report said.