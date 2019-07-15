Water rates up for St Jago Hills residents
THE Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has granted an interim rate increase to St Jago Hills Development Company Limited (SJHDC) for the supply of water to residents of the St Catherine sub-division, located just outside the capital Spanish Town.
The company had submitted an application for a rate increase in November 2018, its first since receiving a water supply l`icense in July 2014.
According to the OUR, the new interim rates took effect on July 5 and are valid for 18 months, subject to the fulfillment of certain quality of service-related obligations by the company.
Customers, with the interim increase, will be charged a fixed monthly amount of $1,514.19. Then $421.29 will be charged for the first 3,000 gallons; $742.88 for the second 3,000 gallons; $802.11 for the third 3,000 gallons; $1,023.87 for the fourth 3,000 gallons; $1,274.91 for 12,000 to 20,000 gallons; and usage of over 20,000 gallons will attract a cost of $ 1,641.14
The OUR said it has developed a set of overall and guaranteed standards to bring the company into alignment with acceptable service levels within the industry, which SJHDC is expected to undertake and submit to the OUR for approval.
