Water tanks to make

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Like much of the rest of central Jamaica, the availability of water is a regular source of anxiety for residents of Mile Gully in deep rural, north-west Manchester.

For most people there, rainwater harvesting is the main source of drinking water.

During times of drought, many buy trucked water or lobby for help from their political representatives.

In the case of the more than 100-year-old Sydney L Blake Basic School, the situation becomes more extreme since the school has no rainwater catchment tank.

Until recently, the school had to depend on the generosity of the adjoining St Barnabas Anglican Church, which shared water from its two 500-gallon storage drums.

Hence the joy of the basic school's teachers, parents and wider fraternity in late November at the formal handing over of two storage drums by the National Water Commission (NWC), in partnership with the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA).

“I am so overjoyed, it means so much because sometimes we have to close school because there is no water,” principal of the basic school Joan Anderson told the Jamaica Observer.

“This is a poor farming community so sometimes when the water runs out and we ask parents for help, they can't [help] because they don't have the money. We then have to depend on the MP (Member of Parliament) or sponsors for help, but sometimes the water doesn't come quick enough so we have to close for a few days until it comes. So these two tanks will make a big difference,” Anderson explained.

Paulette Ferguson, the JCSA's Manchester chapter chair, said the water tank initiative for Sydney L Blake Basic School “was borne out of a needs assessment... this particular school had the greatest need, as the school, over the years, has been having challenges accessing water”.

Assurances came from Raymond Nesbeth, representing the NWC, and Rohan Kennedy, councillor for the Mile Gully Division, that they would move quickly to have the tanks refilled whenever asked to do so.

“Whenever you are out [of water], call on me...” said Kennedy.

— Garfield Myers