Water trucking activities ramped up in St Catherine

THE National Water Commission (NWC) has ramped up its water trucking activities in the parish of St Catherine, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Corporate public relations manager at the NWC, Andrew Canon told JIS News that this is critical to containing further spread of the virus in the parish.

“...We pay special attention to communities there which are under a lockdown because the parish is said to be a flashpoint for the spread of the virus. We have been doing a lot of trucking in [these] communities because of the situation there,” he explained.

Among the St Catherine communities where water is being trucked are Glengoffe, Old Mount Diablo, Riversdale, York Street, Tryall Heights and Treadways.

St Catherine has been on lockdown since April 15. As at Sunday, April 26, Jamaica had 350 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the addition of 45 new cases. A total of 178 of the 350 confirmed cases are employees in a workplace cluster in St Catherine.

In the meantime, Canon said a decrease in rainfall has affected the commission's source systems, which are not being replenished regularly, resulting in increased demand for trucked water.

He said although the NWC is focusing its water trucking activities within the affected parish, it remains committed to providing this service to its other valued customers who are experiencing water restrictions.

“What we try to do is to truck water as best as we can to areas that don't have the service. We will come and do an assessment of the infrastructure; however, our customers have to be treated on a case by case basis,” he said.