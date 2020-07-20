Water woes in St Andrew West Rural

THE cry for better water supply and better roads has been consistent from residents of St Andrew West Rural, one of at least 15 constituencies expected to be hotly contested in the next general election once Prime Minister Andrew Holness announces a date.

A Parliamentary election is constitutionally due by February 2021 but political pundits believe Jamaicans might go to the polls before the year ends.

Amid quiet, ongoing election campaigning islandwide, scores of voters remain unhappy with the state of the infrastructure in their constituencies, as numerous commitments given in the run-up to the February 2016 General Election have not been honoured.

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) incumbent Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Rural, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, who declined an interview with the Jamaica Observer, is to be challenged by People's National Party (PNP) first-timer Krystal Tomlinson for the swing seat, where infrastructure development remains limited.

“First thing, Belvidere nuh have nuh road and wi nuh have nuh water. Water a di main ting wi want right now,” a constituent who gave his name as Paul Campbell lamented.

He was one of 18 voters who spoke to the Observer during a tour of the constituency recently.

According to Campbell, several assessments have been done in his community to come up with a solution for potable water over the years but, to date, no one has provided a solution.

He chalked up the constant failure to address the age-old problem to incompetence.

“Mi tiad fi bathe inna pan. Mi naah tell nuh lie, mi tiad fi bathe inna pan...Which part me live, a John [Myers] responsible fi up deh suh and John naah do nothing. Him a waste a time,” the Essex Hall resident commented.

Myers is the councillor for the Lawrence Tavern Division in the constituency.

In Mount Zion, a community in the Brandon Hill Division, residents openly voiced their frustration about the absence of water.

“Water a mi issue; water, water, water. Mi just pay $700 fi full five likkle jug a one river. A years wi nuh have nuh water; a nuh today this a happen. Promise, promise, promise. Everybody come promise and nobody can deliver,” Jody-Ann Woodstock stated.

“If wi get the water everything alright, but from mi born till now mi a carry water pon mi head. A water mek mi bruk mi foot and iron in deh now. The place dry like chip and the Member of Parliament, mi nuh know the name and mi nuh know who she be. If she even come, she nuh stop 'roun yah suh. Yuh have one weh name Krystal weh just come, and them tell her all sort of thing and she nuh come this side. A compulsory mek them come if anything, suh none nuh better. From mi know her [Krystal] a TV mi see her pon,” Woodstock added.

Avid PNP supporter Michael Francis has vowed to boycott the polls, insisting that his party has, for years, had strong support in the community but residents have nothing to show for their loyalty.

“Nuh care how yuh talk, how yuh vote, yuh naah get nuh water. Well, this trip a man a go see. This trip a man a go find out. Mi seh a wouldn't even tek [an] oath under the sun ya. Trick them come 'round and trick wi all the while. Nuh party naah get my 'X'again inna the balance of life. Mi a go boycott every election weh yuh see come. Yeah, mi a tell yuh the truth,” the frustrated resident declared.

Sylvester Dakin backed his neighbour, expressing similar sentiments.

“Right ya now a learn wi a learn. Wi cyaan live inna the hills and a batter fi the water said way. Whether PNP or Labourite, yuh cyaan have the community as fool suh all the while. No,” declared Dakin.

For small farmer Clyde Asphall, the economic decline of the coffee industry in his neck of the woods and the absence of advocacy on behalf of farmers have left him reeling.

That, along with poor roads and the lack of water, is enough for anyone to throw in the towel, he told the Observer.

“Every time election a come them come promise and when yuh check it, zero things do. Them seh them a go fix the water situation and give wi road. See it deh all now. Fi years and years and years a promise them promise and them not fulfilling it. So, I don't know. Then the coffee thing is just stress because the price jump from up here [$12,000 per box] dung to zero now [$1,500]. It's just pure suffering,” Asphall said.

He has, as a result, turned to other crops.

In the Red Hills Division of the constituency, Mellissa Allen sang the same tune.

The woman, who is overseeing construction work on one of her properties, said she has had to purchase water frequently to prevent any halt in the process.

“Since mi buy the land three years now water probably come once or twice fi the month, max. So, most times mi affi buy water at $6,000 per tank,” she shared.

Stewart Bryan, a resident of Airy Castle Road in the Stony Hill Division, said while he is satisfied with the work done by Cuthbert-Flynn, he would like to see a reduction in crime in his area and a community centre for young people to do skills training. He said unemployment, too, is a major factor.

“I would give her [Cuthbert-Flynn] an eight. I've been around her. I've worked with her so I don't really have a problem with her. Where there are problems she and the [councillor] they put out the effort,” he said.