Waterhouse residents hope for continued peace in 2020

After over two years of rampant gang war in the Western St Andrew community of Waterhouse, which claimed lives and damaged homes of many residents before the end of 2018, the community in 2019 finally experienced a level of peace and freedom to move about in certain sections.

For the year 2020, residents are hoping that the peace will be maintained.

The vision for Waterhouse this year aligns with the vision for Jamaica. “For the year 2020 I would like to see the youths keep down the violence. They need more opportunities that will keep them off the corners,” said Dave Paul, a resident of the community. Among the concerns of the residents is a pattern identified each year with the youth hanging out idly topping the list with 81-year-old Charles Robinson, a retired carpenter stating: “Mi woulda like di youth dem get some work ... too much idling, yuh know! Too much idling, if them get some work ah feel them woulda develop more and consider life more serious when them have money fi spend and work fi guh every morning.”

With a look of serious concern as he sat at the front of his house, Robinson continued: “Sometime yuh see dem ya [in the community] fi the whole week and nutten them nah do. Suh mi woulda like them fi get some work and set up themselves.”

To maintain the peace in the community, several areas need to be addressed, this includes the level of unity right across the inner-city community.

Denilson Simpson, 21, would like more cohesiveness in the community for 2020. “Kids 18 years and below should be indoors by 9:00 pm.” He said this is an area where the police need to intervene to help the community and youth at risk. Simpson highlighted that the SOE implementation has helped and “as much as we want the party and the freedom, I don't think they should leave as yet.

“I think there would be another outbreak in violence,” shared Kareen Pearch as she believes that with the SOE coming to an end, things may go right back to square one.

The cry to have peace all across the five districts of the community namely Capture, Cuba, Moscow, Wailaz and Bushmouth, is held by a number of the men in Waterhouse. Courtney Mullings echoed the hope held by many as he said he would like the youth in the community to “stop the war and violence.

“I want the community run like how it's being run now where the people could come together,” stated 36-year-old Steven Benjamin of Rushworth Avenue as he shoveled cement on New Year's Day.

Kemar Smith of Barbados Road believes the community needs more unity. He expressed that the resources and assistance being given to the Waterhouse community should be allocated evenly across the various parts of Waterhouse. “Whole heap a things need fi change. More time them do some things for Waterhouse but dem nuh come ina the middle which part the thing a gwaan. Them do it wide out, example at the community centre,” said Smith.

In a bold tone Michael Roberts said for 2020 he would like “better upliftment in the community”. He said he would like people to have a change of heart and in essence have better relations with each other so that the community could be peaceful. “We nuh want haffi look ova wi shoulder when we a walk, we want to walk free,” Roberts added.

A shopkeeper along Grandison Avenue in the community named “O'Neil” said he believes that less crime would make the community prosper. He added that with the SOE implemented in the community, the place is at peace but there is fear that when the security forces leave the community may go back to where it was.

Sashana Robinson, a 28-year-old police officer who has been living in the community for over 20 years, highlighted that it's more than just peace that she would like to see in her community. “My vision for Waterhouse in 2020 is to see young people getting more involved in community development, crime rates going down and the unity that once thrived in the community being returned.” She added: “I want to feel the days that our grandparents talked about while they were growing up, I want to see the village raising the child like back in the days. I want more job opportunities and more college graduates, I want to see young people in the community being afforded the same opportunities like persons from Cherry Garden or Red Hills.”

Amidst the hope for continued peace and more opportunities for youth, was a call for more roads to be fixed and improved infrastructure development within the community.

Yvonne Samuels highlighted that though roads have been fixed in previous years in the community, for 2020 she would like to see more work in that area. Between 2015 and 2017 a number of roads in the community were fixed through funding provided by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF). However, many roads within the community are still in need of repair.

Owner of a grocery shop in the middle of the community, Evarton Gray with a hopeful smile on his face, pointed to a Government-owned open lot within the community and said, “mi woulda like a housing scheme fi build over there suh, so that I could get some more business”. He said that it would aid in the development of the community.

Mark Cunningham had a unique hope for Waterhouse this new year. “I would like to see the trucks on the side of the road removed. The trucks mess up the place with grease and present themselves as hazards for children trying to walk on the sidewalks or cross the street. The trucks make it hard to see around the corners”.