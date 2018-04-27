Waterless Damhead community Residents without piped water cry foul

RESIDENTS of Crescent district in Damhead, St Catherine, are up in arms about being billed by the National Water Commission (NWC) for water that is not reaching their pipes.

In fact, some of the residents say they have had to pay to access the precious commodity from water trucks.

“I pay my bills regularly and they (NWC) are sending bills to me but I'm not getting any water. What am I supposed to be paying for?” asked frustrated resident Valerie James, who spoke to the Jamaica Observer in the community yesterday.

James, who has lived in the community since 2014, said that she has been paying a flat rate of $1,500 for water to NWC, but still has to fill her tanks and bottles from a water truck for routine activities.

She pointed out that because of the water issue, some residents have resorted to illegal connections and have abandoned the flat-rate payment.

“But I am not going that way. I just want water in my pipes,” the elderly woman added.

She argued that it was unfair that people as far as Portmore and Kingston were able to be supplied with water from the Rio Cobre, which is only a short distance from the Damhead community.

James said she has reported the problem to NWC in Spanish Town on several occasions and recently sent a letter to media houses to voice her concern. However, the issue has still not been addressed.

NWC Communications Manager Charles Buchanan told the Observer yesterday that the commission has had a “historical water problem” in the Damhead community.

“People seem to think that because the communities in Damhead are near to the Rio Cobre River and the National Irrigation Commission's dam that providing them with water would be easy. It is far from that because the residents are located uphill and higher than the dam below them,” he said via telephone yesterday.

Buchannan explained that the area is not supplied with potable water from the Rio Cobre but by a pipeline that passes underneath the river and is connected to the Eastern Headworks network — also called the Rio Cobre or Tulloch Springs System — on the opposite side of the river.

He said the system delivers 8,000 gallons of water to a concrete tank in Damhead.

“From there the NWC pumps water to a 15,000-gallon steel tank from which water is then supplied to the community via the NWC's distribution main,” he said.

Buchanan argued that illegal connections were the main reason for residents not receiving adequate piped water.

“The high level of unauthorised consumption drains water away from legal customers and interrupts the supply of water to the steel tank and the distribution network.

“You also have legal customers who pay; however, they do not pay regularly,” he added.

He said that despite the NWC writing off significant debts from the area, less than half the legal accounts in the area registered any payment during March and April.

Yesterday, the Observer caught up with another resident as he was making his way down a hill with a plastic drum on his back.

The resident, Antonio Bernard, said he was taking the container to his 67-year-old father for him to store water in it.

Bernard said he, too, was frustrated with the water issue that has been plaguing the community.

“I have to depend on rainfall for water to wash, cook and clean. If there is no rain, then I have no water,” the taxi operator said while loading the drum into his motor vehicle.

He pointed out that when he moved to the community in 2000, the water problem was not as bad as it is now.

Bernard speculated that because the lane in which he resides is uphill, the water pressure is “too low” and cannot reach his premises.

Another resident, Beverly Mundell, complained: “The NWC came in 2016 and said they would connect us [to the network] and I paid $8,000 to be connected. Since then I have only received water in my pipe once.”

Mundell also expressed concern about a $27,000-water charge she had been billed for April.

She lamented that the water crisis is a constant expense as she pays $800 to fill each drum in her yard and another $3,000 to fill her tank, which she said she bought for $22,000.

James, who is Mundell's neighbour, agreed, while pointing to tanks at her premises: “I have to pay $7,000 to fill both tanks. I am a pensioner and taking care of my 80-year-old mother and I just can't afford it anymore.”

The tank had a makeshift zinc gutter attached that James used to funnel rainwater.

The NWC communications, manager yesterday said the commission sympathised with law-abiding residents but said the residents need to work together for an amicable solution to water theft.

Buchanan, however, promised that the NWC would revisit removing the illegal connections in the area.