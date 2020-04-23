Photo: We appreciate it

Dr Kamika Fletcher Peddie (centre) and Dr D Emar McKenzie (right), both of the Kingston Public

Hospital (KPH), say thank to Laila Bennett (left) of Caribbean Arlines, which yesterday provided

lunch for doctors and nurses on the front line of the COVIID -19 fight at the KPH. Behind them are staff members of the airline. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT