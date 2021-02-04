We are facing a crime epidemic, says PSOJ president

THE Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has given a high rating to Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson, but low ranking to politicians in the fight against serious crimes.

PSOJ President Keith Duncan told reporters covering the organisation's press briefing that while it had planned the briefing to update the press on its strategic objectives, it had decided to address the nation's crime issues instead.

He noted that Jamaica has been at a crisis level, with a murder toll of more than 1,000 per year for the past two decades, and while both major political parties have been in power for almost an equal time during the period, and have made well-intentioned efforts to bring it under control, the murders have continued.

He added that social intervention by successive governments has not delivered the required results, as they have been disjointed and not targeted or monitored and evaluated for effectiveness, while the gang culture has become entrenched in marginalised and depressed communities.

“This doesn't sit well with me, knowing that Jamaicans are living in fear, Jamaicans are losing their lives meaninglessly. We have to address the nation and speak to this issue. We are facing a crime epidemic that requires an all-of-Jamaica approach,” Duncan said.

However, he saw at least one ray of hope in the current efforts to contain criminality, and that turned out to be the current Commissioner of Police Major General Anderson.

“One thing I can say is that we have a very competent commissioner of police in place in Jamaica, and we have to give him the full support as a country,” Duncan told the briefing.

He explained that the PSOJ met with Anderson and the Police High Command last week for over one-and-a-half hours. He said Anderson and his officers provided detailed explanations of the efforts of the security forces, and earned the appreciation of the PSOJ members who were involved in the discussions.

“The PSOJ stands behind the commissioner. They [police] have been making strides, they are making improvements. They continue to have challenges, but we have in place a man with leadership capacity and capability to drive us to where we want to go, which is crime reduction,” he said.

“So, we have to get united behind him. We have to consult with, and we have to give him the room to do the work that he needs to do,” Duncan argued, as he congratulated the members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for their contribution.

He, also, congratulated the police for doing “excellent work”, and improving the clear-up rates for the crimes being committed across the island.

“They have been making every effort, and they have been working hard and under duress in this COVID-19 pandemic, and we have to really acknowledge them for their efforts,” he stated.

Duncan was supported by PSOJ Vice-President Jason Henzell, who highlighted the high level of murders which are gang related or contract killings, many of which are sparked by “fairly simple arguments over very small amounts of money”.

“It opens up yourself to the bigger question as to what is a life really worth in Jamaica. It is a very fundamental question that we really need to drill down into,” he said.

He said that the question is: What amount of money would cause someone, who has no affiliation with someone else, to want to pick up a gun, and drive across many parishes to take a life?

He added that it was not an easy problem to fix, and it has been going on for decades, but it is obvious that there is a concerted effort by some people who want to reverse that trend.

Lieutenant Commander George Overton, chairman of the PSOJ's Standing Committee on National Security and Justice, said that in terms of contract killings, the police are doing a very good job, as alleged contract killers are arrested within 90 minutes of being accused of involvement in such crimes.

However, he said that the restorative justice system and dispute resolution must be addressed.

“We need to get that built out in the communities,” Overton added.