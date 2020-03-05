We Inspire Women expands to Trinidad & Tobago

WE Inspire Women, the Jamaican organisation that seeks to inspire women and girls, will this weekend spread its wings to Trinidad and Tobago.

The Trinidad launch, scheduled for International Women's Day, March 8, is being done in association with key stakeholder JMMB Group Trinidad and Tobago (JMMBTT). The invite-only event will be hosted at Hyatt Regency Trinidad, and will feature women decked in the theme colour – purple – which symbolises the wisdom and strength of women.

“The exclusive event will fete 50 influential women in Trinidad & Tobago to advance global change for women and girls. As part of their effort to give back, the We Inspire team and partner JMMBTT will collaborate with The Sapphire Miriam Foundation to host a vision board session for girls between the ages of 13 and 18. The aim is to teach girls how to 'dream big' and create a value system that allows them to be successful despite disappointments and setbacks,” said We Inspire Founder and CEO Cortia Bingham-McKenzie.

The We Inspire women's brunch is being held under the theme 'Sisters enabling sisterhood for change and economic growth', said Bingham-McKenzie. “This is in tandem with the mandate of International Women's Day 2020,” said Bingham-McKenzie.

She said: “Since 2016, We Inspire Women has been blazing the trail to mobilise and connect women through accelerated networking across the globe,” said Bingham-McKenzie.“I am extremely elated to partner with JMMBTT to inspire women to use their stories to empower and break down barriers of abuse & domestic violence through a collaborative effort. As women, though our origins may differ, we share similar life struggles, therefore, we must strengthen our mandate for change, by connecting and presenting a united front to solve the social issues we face. Through active participation and representation, women can reignite their passion, realise their purpose & create a community of sisterhood that informs the behaviour of the next generation of women and our girls. We Inspire's mandate encapsulates the brand's voice of active hope and accelerated networking,” said Bingham-McKenzie.

“Connecting with sisters in T&T has been a dream since inception,” she added.

We Inspire, which will celebrate five years of success by launching in Trinidad & Tobago, has hosted more than 30 successful events for women, as well as leadership workshops for 10,000 high school girls in Jamaica, through their programme, We Inspire Girls to Be Strong Women.

The mission of We Inspire is to create a sustainable platform for the advancement of women and girls, globally, in the areas of emotional intelligence; ethics & values; self-mastery and leadership, with God at the helm.