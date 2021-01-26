We love you, Gurney

Stanford Cocking, public relations officer at Jamaica Cancer Society, greets Andrea Beckford Wray, following the viewing of the body of her father Gurney Becford, at Romans Funeral home on Dunrobin Aveneue in St Andrew, yesterday.

Beckford was a director of the cancer society, for which a donation was collected during yesterday's viewing. The funeral service for the advertising executive will be held this Thursday. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)