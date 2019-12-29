Webb cries foul in JLP St Andrew Western run-off

FORMER Jamaica Labour party (JLP) caretaker for St Andrew Western, Trevor Webb and his campaign director Matthew Voncross have an axe to grind with the leadership of the JLP.

Webb, alongside Voncross, recently spoke to the Jamaica Observer and aired their grouses over what they described as disregard for the due process of selecting the standard-bearer for the party to contest the seat for Member of Parliament in the next general election.

This fallout comes on the heels of the September 30 run-off vote at Edith Dalton James High in the constituency. When the dust cleared, Webb secured four votes; Kevin Taylor, a former People's National Party (PNP) councillor who converted to the JLP earlier this year, gained 52 votes and the new JLP caretaker for St Andrew Western, Dorlan Francis, copped 178 votes.

But, Webb and his team are upset with how the selection process was carried out.

“They had internal elections and everything about what is supposed to be the standard process for the holding of internal elections — that went south,” Voncross said.

Further, Voncross accused the party of using the wrong electorate list.

“The delegates are the ones who have the voice, but that list was not used at all. The official, registered delegate list was not used at all,” Voncross said.

Webb added: “They used the last local government workers list, and those people are not on the delegate list.”

Further, according to Webb, there is much conflict between Members of Parliament (MPs) as well as councillors and/or caretakers, which corrupts the processes of selection.

“MPs and councillors or caretakers and/or councillors don't see eye to eye, so when you are having a local government election the councillors are using their own workers. Some of them may cross over and sometimes they have new sets of people — totally different and apart from what works [delegate list],” Webb said.

Both men charged that while the party has achieved much, where due processes are concerned, much needs to be fixed, or else the imminent general election will not be “as simple a walkover.

“There is much that has happened on a positive note, and we're not interested in saying or doing anything deliberately to hurt that. The reality is that if things are permitted to remain as they are, as much as the party has done very well nationally, it will be not be as simple a walkover next election — if on the ground locally the MPs and caretakers are not very deliberate about taking care of business. There has to be a synergy among MPs and caretakers,” Voncross said.

Moreover, Webb said his major problem is the lack of support he received from the party while he was caretaker for St Andrew Western.

“If the seat is not going to be supported by the party after such a good performance it makes no sense staying in the seat,” Webb said in reference to the 2016 General Election when he lost to current MP Anthony Hylton, but managed to secure 5,127 votes to Hylton's 8,745 votes.

Voncross also agreed and said: “Western St Andrew is traditionally a PNP seat, and it's not because of Anthony Hylton or that he has been doing anything exceptional. So, it has been pretty much a garrison seat though it's not set up physically or demographically as a garrison. When we contested, that 3,000-odd which was cut off from the typical margin, we're used to seeing there was a big deal. Unfortunately, however, that did not translate to corresponding support from the party moving forward to ensure that in the coming election it would have been easier to be able to take that seat.”

In addition, Voncross believes that a freeness mentality is also at play.

“Remember the political mindset of voters don't change overnight; they are still used to old politics. When you come with something new and different it will take a while before it starts happening... people are entrenched in this free mentality where you gi dem a ting and dem vote and ting. Some are on board in terms of skill training, teaching people to open a business, entrepreneurial skills, but not everyone is into that,” he said.

While Webb was caretaker, he introduced free security guard training to residents, free martial arts classes to a number of schools in the constituency, and also implemented free training in the production of household chemicals for small vendors in the Waterhouse, Seaview Gardens and Duhaney Park communities within the constituency.

“With the household chemicals, we started in Seaview with 10, we have four remaining; we had six in Duhaney Park, now we have about two who remained and are still mixing chemicals and selling; and we have one in Waterhouse that's fully operational. I am a qualified security trainer and so I have trained a lot of people to be security guards — that's what I have been contributing in the various communities. I do not believe in giving people a fish; rather, I teach them to fish,” Webb said.

Webb added: “There are good representatives with the best intentions, but they lose their seats because the public in general is not ready for that sort of move.”

Dr Horace Chang, general secretary for the JLP, was asked to respond to the claims made by Webb. However, in a text message conversation his only comment was: “Trevor Webb got four votes, including his own. He has no standing... four votes in a selection involving near 200 delegates.”