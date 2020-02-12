Webster Memorial United Church hosts special service for Sigma Run participants

PARTICIPANTS in the 22nd staging of Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run, who may miss their regular, early-morning church service on Sunday, February 16 are being invited to a specially planned service at Webster Memorial United Church on Half-Way-Tree Road in St Andrew on Saturday, February 15.

Reverend Astor Carlyle, pastor of Webster Memorial, shared that his congregation fully supports the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run and all activities that aid in the flourishing of life.

“The growth of the Sagicor Sigma Run has challenged us as a congregation to be creative in meeting the needs of our worshippers who may find it difficult to navigate traffic on the Sunday morning of the event,” Reverend Carlyle said.

The reverend added that the leadership of the church prayerfully decided that a Saturday evening service would create an alternative for those who would otherwise not attend the 7:15 am service on Sunday, whilst providing an opportunity for members of the community who wish to participate in the Sigma run to worship the evening before.

Executive director of Sagicor Foundation Alysia White said she was very pleased to learn of Webster Memorial United Church's plan for this special service, noting that the church has always been supportive of the Sigma run, and sharing that last year, members of the congregation were outside the church distributing oranges to participants.

“Sagicor Sigma Run is an initiative that benefits so many Jamaicans, from all walks of life, and we are happy when we can collaborate with other stakeholders and find solutions to better the lives of all Jamaicans,” White said.

The church will still have its two Sunday morning services, at 7:15 am and 9:45 am, on February 16.