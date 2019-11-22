Weekend traffic changes for Three Miles

THE Natonal Works Agency (NWA) says a number of traffic changes will be implemented at Three Miles, St Andrew, on the weekend to facilitate critical waterline connection works within the interchange.

According to the NWA, commencing tonight and until Sunday, access will be restricted to the lower overpass bridge along Spanish Town Road as well as to some local roads

Only a single lane of traffic travelling from the direction of downtown Kingston towards Six Miles will be allowed onto the lower overpass, while the local road will be closed and motorists redirected onto Bell Road. The bridge will continue to facilitate two-lane traffic travelling from Six Miles towards downtown Kingston, however, the roadway will be reduced to single lane on exiting the ramp at Tools Hardware (located at the eastern side of Spanish Town Road).

Communication and customer services manager at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said the planned activities will not affect access to the higher overpass bridge which extends from Marcus Garvey Drive to Hagley Park Road. He, however, said movement between both ground level roadways will be impacted.

Motorists travelling on the local road along Hagley Park Road towards Three Miles will be allowed only as far as the National Commercial Bank, at which point they will be required to turnaround onto either Olympic Way or back onto Hagley Park Road.

In addition, motorists travelling from Marcus Garvey Drive will not be allowed to turn either right or left onto Spanish Town Road. Motorists wishing to access the western side of Spanish Town Road should continue straight and use Olympic Way and Coburn Avenue, while those travelling to the eastern side of Spanish Town Road may use the higher overpass bridge to travel up to Waltham Park Road.

In order to avoid delays, said the NWA, motorists may opt for alternative routes, where possible.

“The contractors have been instructed to erect the requisite directional and road closure signs at the appropriate locations to guide the travelling public, who in turn, are expected to obey these instructions,” said Shaw.