Photo: Welcome, High Commissioner

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister Michael Henry (left) greets British High Commissioner to Jamaica Asif Ahmad, when he called on the minister at Jamaica House, yesterday. (Photo: JIS)

