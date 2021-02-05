PHOTO: WELL DONE

Concierge Officer Tanisha Harris (left) accepts an award from Adam & Eve Day Spa's Managing Director Kimisha Walker during the company's staff awards last Thursday. The company rewarded staff for their outstanding performance last year.

