West St Andrew Kiwanis Club renovates Red Hills bus shed

THE Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew, through its Community Services Committee, provided a facelift to the bus shed in Red Hills, St Andrew on Labour Day, May 23.

The bus shed, which was originally constructed by the volunteer group in 1995, was repainted and repairs done to a section of the roof which had started to rot. The bus shed serves about 500 public passengers who travel from Belvedere, Padmore and Golden Acres in the Red Hills community.

Distinguished president of the club, Roy Townsend, lead organiser for the day's activities, said the club's late distinguished president, Al Jakes, had conceived the idea of the bus shed in Red Hills when a number of children and other commuters were observed exposed to the elements while awaiting public transportation into Kingston and other areas.

Townsend said the West St Andrew Kiwanis Club strongly aligns itself with community upliftment and solidarity, and therefore, the club's efforts will ensure the structure never falls into decrepitude.

“Though our core mission as Kiwanians is children's service, we consider extending ourselves to projects which benefit the wider community as whole as an honour and step in the right direction of national development,” he added.