Western Ja gives day one of face-to-face classes passing grade

SOMERTON, St James — Education stakeholders in western Jamaica have given yesterday's phased resumption of face-to-face classes a passing grade.

Among the schools selected for in-person classes in the Ministry of Education's Region Four, which comprises the parishes of St James, Hanover, and Westmoreland, are Somerton All-Age and Infant School, Chatsworth All-Age and Infant School, and Chantilly Primary School.

According to Lesga Miller, principal of Chatsworth All-Age and Infant, located in deep rural St James, approximately 80 per cent of the grade four to six students who were asked to turn up for classes, did.

“Overall, it went well. All the COVID protocols were intact and persons from the ministry were here to support our operations. The Ministry of Health and Wellness also gave support,” said Miller.

The principal also stated that, while approximately 80 per cent of students live within walking distance of the school, the Ministry of Education also provided a bus to transport those who reside in the communities of Flagstaff, Maroon Town and Maldon.

Glendon Brydson, principal of Somerton All-Age and Infant in St James, was also pleased.

“Everything is in place, as far as we can have it. We are pleased with the process so far, and we have been given a clean bill of health by the Ministry of Health and Wellness,” he told the Jamaica Observer during a visit to the school.

“The only concern that we would have had is that the small children wanted the masks off more often than we probably would have expected. So we had to be constantly reminding them that they have to wear the mask on, once they are in class and in groups.”

Patricia Haughton, primary senior education officer for Region Four, expressed delight at the first day of face-to-face classes, arguing that, with the support of the Ministry of Education, principals had put in hard preparation work.

She noted that the three participating schools in the region had two education officers assigned to them, along with literacy specialists, guidance counsellors, a building officer and financial controller from the education ministry.

Haughton and Kayla Clarke Stephenson, another education officer, who both spent the day at Somerton All-Age and Infant, agreed that teachers and parents supported the start of the pilot project.

Clarke Stephenson said officers from the region will continue to visit and support the three schools in western Jamaica, over the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, Brydson noted that while some parents were initially apprehensive, they later gave their approval for children to attend classes after visiting the school and seeing what was happening. He added that he expects more students to attend classes today.

Ruchell Stephens, the parent of a student at Somerton All-Age and Infant School, told the Observer that, though she was initially concerned, she has no problem with the reopening of school.

“Mi did have the thought because most parents go out every day to different places. They can carry it [novel coronavirus] come give their children, and then the children come a school come gi the others,” Stephens said.

Another parent, Keisha Fearon, said she, too, was a bit sceptical at first.

“Up to Sunday I was still thinking about it. Then, when I heard it was postponed [Monday, due to the torrential rain], I was happy, but then when I got the text last night [Monday] that they will be reopening today [yesterday], I decided to give it a try,” said Fearon.