Western Jamaica accepts Golding win

MONTEGO BAY, St James — There was general acceptance among members of the People's National Party (PNP) in western Jamaica of the outcome of yesterday's hotly contested presidential race which saw Mark Golding defeating Lisa Hanna.

The position became open after the retirement of Dr Peter Phillips, following the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) landslide victory in the September 3, 2020 General Election.

Former Cabinet member and Member of Parliament (MP) for Central Westmoreland Dr Karl Blythe, who was among those who accepted the results, added that the first order of the day for president-elect Golding is to lead the renewal of the party.

“The delegates have spoken and they have decided that Mark should take us through the renewal phase at this time... the rebuilding phase. I therefore go with what the delegates of the People's National Party say on that matter. They were two very good candidates, but one had to be given the role to take us through this period and the delegates have spoken loud and clear. Certainly, there is a role that I expect Comrade Lisa Hanna will play and I hope Comrade Mark Golding will ensure that she plays it in order to guide the party so we can start the renewal process on the ground,” Dr Blytye said.

“When you have an internal election there is always some tension, but I truly believe that the persons who supported Comrade Lisa and Lisa herself understand the importance of coming together as one People's National Party. I am very happy with the way the secretariat and the officers of the party conducted this election.”

For his part, former Member of Parliament for Western Hanover Ian Hayles also welcomed the result and also expressed that the unification process must begin now.

“The delegates have voted to unify the People's National Party and to be focused. The PNP won today. It was a well-fought campaign and the PNP won today. It is now to unite the party,” Halyes said.

Derrick Kellier, retired seven-time MP and former Cabinet member, who congratulated Golding and Hanna, said the internal contest served to energise the party.

“It [contest] energised the party base again, and we want to congratulate Comrade Mark Golding our new president, and also Comrade Lisa Hanna for a very spirited run,” he said.

Kellier also opined that the contest will also serve to strengthen the Opposition.

“What we hope for now in St James and in the party in general, everyone will get back together fully knitted and ready to take the work of rebuilding all the factions in the party. So today's event was a great event, and I think it is a plus for the People's National Party and for Jamaica as a whole. I am sure that after this result is concluded we will be able to make a strong Opposition, not because of the numbers but because the party is now punching with both hands,” he expressed.

“Here in St James [yesterday] was a very wet day, but the EOJ conducted the elections very smoothly and very fairly, in my opinion. The delegates were very enthused on both sides that they were supporting one candidate or the other. I think that overall the process was good.”

Dr Blythe expressed that among Golding's goal should be to “ensure that we have a wider cross section of the party voting”.

“My only disappointment would be that I hope that we can change the constitution to widen our delegate pool, to make sure that all legitimate members of the party get to vote in situations like this in the future. And certainly we keep it at a parish level, where we voting for our president and vice-president, and ensure that we have a wider cross section of the party voting,” he suggested.

Dr Garnet Roper, who said he was in western Jamaica “coordinating the administration of the workers at the centres”, argued that Golding deserves to be the president of the party.

“I think the delegates of the PNP have made a decision. I think that Mark Golding brings something to the table that is good for the PNP and good for Jamaica.

“It is very good for a man to come from the hills of St Andrew and facilitated thousands of youths to get their ganja record expunged; you must reward such a man,” Roper argued. “The fact that the campaign was conducted in such a low tone and good vibe, the PNP can pick up running. I would say Jamaica is open for business.”