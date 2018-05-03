Westmoreland killings put pressure on hospital

SENIOR medical officer (SMO) of the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital in Westmoreland Dr Alfred Dawes said the institution is now in disaster mode in anticipation of more shootings, following Tuesday night's gun attacks which left seven dead and 10 wounded in Grange Hill.

“We are preparing for it but we are hoping that no more takes place. While we have no additional staff, security has been beefed up in the form of additional guards and [there is] increased police presence,” he said.

Gunmen Tuesday night went on a rampage in Westmoreland, killing seven people and wounding another 10 in separate attacks. Two boys, aged two and 10 years, were among the dead.

The shootings came two days after Dr Dawes, in a Sunday Observer report, said that gunmen had posed an increased threat to safety at the hospital, and that the upsurge in shootings and murders had affected the service delivery at the facility.

According to Dr Dawes, Tuesday's killings left the hospital overwhelmed and have tremendously impacted the psychology of the staff.

“We were overwhelmed yesterday by the gunshot victims as, by time we finished treating one set, another set was coming in. It was a steady stream of victims in a situation where we were already short-staffed and under-supplied. But I have to commend the staff of the hospital; they are true heroes. Of all the patients who came in alive, only one with a severe injury died while undergoing treatment,” he said.

Dr Dawes added: “This has impacted the psychology of the staff though. Some nurses broke down when the two-year-old child was brought in and I stood in the trauma bay watching relatives shake his lifeless body and telling him to wake up. It was just shock and disbelief. It is just an air of sadness throughout the hospital.”

The SMO, however, stated that arrangements have been made to bring in counsellors for the staff.

