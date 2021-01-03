Westmoreland man facing several charges

Lawmen assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division have arrested and charged one man with two counts of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm following a shooting in his community last Wednesday, December 30.

Charged is 33-year-old Mushane Wedderburn, otherwise called Quenger, of Lime Tree Lane, Negril, in Westmoreland.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that, about 9:40 pm, the complainants were at a relative's house when they were pounced upon by the accused man, who fired several gunshots at them. Both complainants were rushed to hospital where they were admitted in serious but stable condition.

On Thursday, December 31, Wedderburn was apprehended during an operation in Bedground district in the parish and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Also on the crime scene, sleuths assigned to the Trelawny Division arrested and charged two men with wounding with intent following separate incidents in the parish on November 24 and December 25.

They are 34-year-old Kimroy Hyatt, mason of Stetin district, Albert Town, and Tajay Douglas, 18, otherwise called Joopy, a construction worker of Water Lane, Falmouth.

In the first incident, about 3:00 pm, the complainant was returning home when she was allegedly attacked by the accused with a machete, severing a thumb. Hyatt fled the area while the complainant was transported to hospital and admitted in stable condition. The matter was reported to the police and, following investigations, Hyatt was apprehended and charged.

In the second incident, reports are that about 1:00 am Douglas, who was allegedly involved in a dispute with the complainant, used a pair of scissors to stab him. The complainant was transported to hospital where he was admitted. Douglas was subsequently arrested and charged.