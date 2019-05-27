Westmoreland police list 10 most wanted

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland – The Westmoreland police have released the names of the parish's top 10 most wanted men, and another four persons of interest.

Head of the Westmoreland Police Division, Superintendent Gary McKenzie, told a press conference Saturday that one of the 10 is wanted for a triple-murder committed in the parish, while another is wanted for murder and being a member of a criminal organisation.

The top 10 most wanted are:

* Mashorn Samuels, o/c Ammie, 30, of Hatfield district in the parish, wanted for the murder of Ladwayne Russel in October 2017;

* Burton Shearer, o/c Bap, 50, wanted for a murder in the Grange Hill area;

* Romel Poyser, 18, of Dester Street, Savanna-la-Mar, wanted for murder and being a member of a criminal organisation;

* Ashwayne Campbell, o/c Cappy, 24, wanted for murder in the Darliston police division;

* Isiah Perry, o/c Cat, or Matthew, 40, wanted for murder in the Morgan's Bridge police area (Grange Hill);

* Anthony Osbourne, o/c Burnes, 20, of Ricketts Street, Savanna-la-Mar, wanted for shooting with intent and illegal

possession of firearm;

* Andre Freckleton, o/c Kunte, of Red Ground district, Negril, wanted for the murder of Karam White in Groveland

District, Negril in February;

* Roneil Cameron of March Pen Road, Spanish Town, St Catherine, wanted for manslaughter in connection with the death of Robert Clarke, o/c Jomo, committed in September 2018 in Shrewsbury;

* Frank Thompson of Frome district, wanted for wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm;

* Dushane Allen, o/c Nigel, 25, wanted for three murders committed in the Bethel Town police area.

“These persons need to report to us immediately. We continue to pursue them relentlessly and we will not stop until we get them into custody. However, we prefer that these persons report to us right now,” said the commanding officer.

Meanwhile, the following men named as persons of interest, have been asked to report to the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station immediately.

They are: Courtney Hall, o/c Matthew, of Savanna-la-Mar; Jason Harris, o/c Timmy, also from the Savanna-la-Mar area; Shawn Smith, o/c Black's, from the Three Miles area of Frome; and Alistair Drummond, o/c Al, from Savanna-la-Mar.

“We are searching for these persons and we asked that they come in because we believe that they can aid us with investigations into shootings, murders and involvement in criminal gang running,” said Superintendent McKenzie.

— Anthony Lewis