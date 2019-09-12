Wet weekend expected in Abaco, Grand Bahama

NASSAU, The Bahamas — With thousands of people still reeling from the devastating effects of Hurricane Dorian, those still on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama will again have to brace for more showers.

In fact, the entire 700-island archipelago is expected to have heavy rainfall and gusty winds over the next few days. New Providence, the island where the country's capital is located, has already started experiencing scattered showers.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Emergency Management Agency's offices on Gladstone Road here yesterday, Arnold King of The Bahamas Department of Meteorology said the weather conditions are due to broad showers and thunderstorms over the south-east Bahamas that are moving westward and should move over the entire Bahamas over the next few days.

He was quick to point out that the system has about a 20 per cent chance of developing as it passes through The Bahamas, adding that those chances would increase once it moves across South Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico, which should be on the weekend.

“Regardless of development, the system is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds over The Bahamas through the weekend,” King said.

“We expect showers to begin in central Bahamas tonight (Wednesday), parts of the north-west Bahamas tomorrow (Thursday), including New Providence, and then Friday and Saturday over Abaco and Grand Bahama…” he continued.

He advised the public to expect showers, thunderstorms and possible flooding in low-lying areas for The Bahamas over the next few days.

King said the new weather system could hamper restoration efforts on in earnest in the two islands that were pummelled by category five Hurricane Dorian last week, resulting in at least 50 deaths and the displacement of thousands of individuals who have lost everything.

“All the showers won't be heavy; there'll be times we have heavy and there'll be times when it won't be so heavy, but there can be localised flooding and it's possible that they can hamper restoration efforts for a short time,” he said yesterday.

Hurricane Dorian, which left a trail of bodies and desperation in its wake, had maximum sustained winds of 185 mph (297 kph), with gusts up to 220 mph (354 kph) when it hit the two islands in The Bahamas last week Sunday and Monday.