What a treat!

SCORES of children and residents from WINDALCO's neighbouring communities in Ewarton, St Catherine benefited from a back-to-school fair hosted by the company at their Ewarton Works Sports Club on Thursday.

The event, which was put on in collaboration with the Ewarton JBI Community Benevolent Society, offered students book vouchers, free medicals, optical exams, dental procedures, nutritional guidance and discounts on back-to-school supplies from Sangster's Book Store. Parents also benefitted from career counselling, HIV tests, and informational booths, which included some of the notable utility companies and public bodies in Jamaica.

Speaking at the event, WINDALCO's Human Resources Director Glendon Johnson said the company believes in investing in children.

“WINDALCO is committed to our neighbouring communities, which is why we continue to assist in their development. This summer we employed 50 students from our communities to gain work experience, and we have invested more than $10 million in our scholarship and back-to-school programmes.”

He encouraged those in attendance to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the company.

Meanwhile, chairman of the council, Oswald Crosbourne, said he hopes the initiative will be of benefit to all who attended.

“We understand the challenges parents face with back-to-school expenses each year. This is our way of easing their financial burden so that their children are adequately prepared for school in September.”

More than 10 communities were targeted to benefit from the fair, and one parent who was in attendance, Andrea Garvey, said it was a welcomed initiative.

“I got a lot accomplished on the day. The ease of access to medicals, dentals and school supplies was much appreciated. I must give congrats to WINDALCO because my son received a book voucher that helped with the purchase of well-needed school books.”

There will be a similar event for children in WINDALCO's mining communities in St Ann later this month.