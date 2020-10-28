What can I do on my US B1/B2 visa?

Q: I have a valid B1/B2 visa. What am I allowed to do on that visa?

A: A B1/B2 (business/pleasure) visa for a Jamaican is generally issued for 10 years with multiple entries allowed. While using the visa, you must engage in “legitimate activities”. Here are some examples of legitimate activities permitted:

Business (B-1)

• Consult with business associates;

• Attend a scientific, educational, professional, or business convention or conference;

• Settle an estate;

• Negotiate a contract.

Tourism (B-2)

• Vacation (holiday);

• Visit with friends or relatives;

• Medical treatment, must pay in full for all care;

• Social events hosted by fraternal, social, or service organisations;

• Participation by amateurs in musical, sports events or contests, if not being paid for participating;

• Enrolment in a short recreational course of study, not for credit toward a degree (for example, a two-day cooking class while on vacation).

Q: What am I not allowed to do?

Q: These are some examples of activities that cannot be done while on a visitor visa:

• Study;

• Employment;

• Paid performances, or any professional performance before a paying audience;

• Arrival as a crewmember on a ship or aircraft;

• Work as foreign press, in radio, film, print journalism, or other information media;

• Permanent residence in the United States;

• Visitor visas will also not be issued for birth tourism (travel for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States to obtain US citizenship for your child).

For more information, visit the visitor visa section at travel.state.gov. Importantly, though the consular officer has issued the visa, the Customs and Border Protection Officer at the port of entry makes the final decision on whether you will be allowed to enter the US. The visa does not guarantee your entry, only that you can be considered for entry.

As a reminder, the non-immigrant visa unit is processing interview waivers for individuals who were previously issued a full-validity B1/B2 visa, which is either still valid or expired less than 24 months ago. Individuals older than 79 years of age or younger than 14 years of age may also qualify for a waiver of interview.

As a reminder, the non-immigrant visa unit is processing interview waivers for individuals who were previously issued a full-validity B1/B2 visa, which is either still valid or expired less than 24 months ago. Individuals older than 79 years of age or younger than 14 years of age may also qualify for a waiver of interview.