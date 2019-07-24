What it means when AUD is written in passport by US immigration

Question: What is an “admit until date” (AUD)?

Answer: When you enter the United States on a non-immigrant visa, a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer will assign an AUD, which is the latest date that you may remain in the United States. For example, if your AUD is August 1, 2019, you must depart the US on or before August 1, 2019. If you depart on August 2, 2019, you have stayed longer than allowed, which could impact your ability to travel to the United States in the future.

Answer: The length of your authorised stay in the United States depends on the type of visa you hold. You must always depart before your AUD. Most B1/B2 visitors receive a standard six-month admission period. Other visa holders may be admitted for “D/S” or “duration of status”, which means they may remain in the United States until they complete the activity authorised by their visa. For example, if you are studying in the US on an F1 visa, you may remain as long as you continue your course of studies and maintain your student status.

Question: How do I know what my AUD is?

Answer: CBP officers often write the AUD next to the admission stamp in your passport, but you also can check your AUD by using the Traveller Compliance Check on CBP's website: https://I94.cbp.dhs.gov. Choose the option “VIEW COMPLIANCE” to determine your AUD.

Question: What happens if I stay in the United States past my AUD?

Answer: If you do not depart before your AUD, you jeopardise your ability to travel to the United States in the future. Each day that you remain after your AUD is considered a day of “unlawful presence”. Travellers with more than 180 days of unlawful presence are barred from entering the United States for three years; travellers with more than 365 days of unlawful presence are barred for 10 years. Additionally, consular officers carefully consider an applicant's prior travel when determining visa eligibility. If you stay in the United States longer than authorised, a consular officer may reasonably question your ability to comply with US law and find you ineligible on your next visa application, even if you do not have a formal three- or ten-year bar on re-entry.

Question: I need to stay in the United States past my AUD. Can I change it?

Answer: If you need to extend your stay, you must send a request to USCitizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Please refer to the USCIS website for more information: https://www.uscis.gov/visit-united-states/extend-your-stay.