What you need to know about the virus outbreak

As more countries look to reopen their economies, coronavirus outbreaks in South Korea and Germany underscore the dangers authorities face.

South Korea's capital closed down more than 2,100 bars and other nightspots because of a new cluster of coronavirus infections Saturday, while Germany scrambled to contain fresh outbreaks at slaughterhouses.

The developments come even as hard-hit Italy saw people return to the streets during the first weekend they were allowed outside for more than just work and basic necessities. And in Belarus, tens of thousands of people attended a parade tomark the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

Here are some of AP's top stories on the world's coronavirus pandemic.

The economic devastation has upended the US presidential campaign, forcing President Donald Trump to overcome historic headwinds to win a second term.

Some US governors are seeking to bolster their home-state production of vital medical supplies and protective equipment after difficulties in buying such items during the pandemic. Meanwhile New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is coming under increasing criticism because his state leads the nation in nursing home deaths.

Tens of thousands of crew members are stuck aboard cruise ships, weeks after passengers were allowed to disembark amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Egypt's president has approved an expansion of his powers that the Government says is needed to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The international group Human Rights Watch has condemned the changes.

Some small Native American villages in the south-western United States are embracing extraordinary isolation measures that include guarded roadblocks to turn away outsiders.