Then provost of John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, USA, Professor Basil “Bagga” Wilson, presents Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the honorary degree of doctor of laws in 2005.

Ginsburg died September 18, aged 87. Professor Wilson, a Jamaican, attended Kingston College during the 1950s and 1960s and played Manning Cup football for the institution, as well as Santos Football Club. He emigrated to the United States after and emerged as one of the foremost minds in academia.

After his retirement as provost at John Jay College, Wilson served as executive director of King Graduate Research Center at Monroe College, also in New York.

(Photo: John Jay College of Criminal Justice)