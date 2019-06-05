When Cornwall College's 'Men of Might' meet…

IT was always going to be an auspicious occasion brimming with wit and gut-busting laughter, but Cornwall College old boys, the so-called “Men of Might” still did not expect so many stand-up comics among them.

The evening, now a virtual rite of passage for past students from the century-old Montego Bay school, was meant to honour distinguished old boys, medical doctor Vernon DaCosta, veteran crooner A J Brown, and philanthropist Roy Ten-Fah for outstanding service to their communities.

They assembled in their usually large numbers at the 2019 annual awards dinner, under the auspices of the Kingston Chapter of the Cornwall College Old Boys' Association at the Mona Visitors' Lodge and Conference Centre, St Andrew.

Dr DaCosta heads the Hugh Wynter Fertility Management Unit at The University of the West Indies and has been a celebrated specialist in fertility and In-vitro fertilisation for over two decades. He has also served as president of the Caribbean Association of Gynaecologic Endoscopic Surgeons.

Alvin James “A J Boots” Brown, who was absent, has been a musician extraordinaire in a wide range of genres, from reggae to jazz for more than 40 years, many of which were spent on the Las Vegas circuit, United States. He is currently the lead singer for the famed Third World band

Roy Ten-Fah was honoured posthumously, having given more than 40 years of outstanding community service to Hanover and St James. He was a distinguished Jaycees senator and served the associated Hanover Charities organisation for decades as secretary/treasurer.

Jamaica Observer senior photographer Joseph Wellington shared the pleasantries and recorded the memories: