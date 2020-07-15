When will immigration to Canada return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Dear Mr Brown,

I know that immigration to Canada has fallen because of COVID-19. I want to know whether you think this will be a permanent trend or do you think immigration will increase to normal levels when this is all over. I heard the unemployment rate is Canada is high, so I am wondering if they will still need immigrants.

— JT

Dear JT:

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in shocks to the global economy. Although there is increased unemployment of 13.7 per cent in Canada as a result, immigration is not expected to be negatively impacted due to the problem Canada has regarding demographics.

Demographics

In Canada there is a demographic group known as baby boomers, who were born between 1947 and 1966, who comprise the largest segment of the society.

The baby boom was created as a combined result of:

• The post-World War period, as veterans enjoyed returning home to their spouses;

• A robust economy; and

• High levels of immigrants in their childbearing years, which led to higher fertility rates.

The baby boom ended towards the late 1960s due to:

• An increased number of women who pursued higher education, which generally resulted in them having fewer children;

• An increased number of women who entered the workforce, which resulted in postponing childbirth and the decision to have fewer children; and

• The introduction of birth control pills.

Since the baby boom generation is the largest segment of the Canadian society, this has many profound effects. One such effect is Canada's need to attract younger, educated professionals for the labour force through immigration programmes.

More than nine million baby boomers are set to retire over the next decade, creating a potential labour shortage that will have consequences for health care, pensions and general economic growth. Therefore, the number of jobs will exceed the supply of workers in the long term, but for immigration.

For this reason, I believe that immigration will not decline in the long run, notwithstanding the short-term effects of COVID-19. The closure of embassies, consulates and the country's borders deal with the short-term issues of trying to flatten the curve of the virus, but Canada needs immigrants.

Immigration has powered Canada's economic engine, driving up gross domestic product in the largest cities at a faster rate than the national average. Without immigration the populations in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver would have all declined in 2019.

The real estate market, health care costs, and university budgets all depend, to one degree or another, on immigration. How severely these and other areas of the economy are affected depends on how long the pandemic disrupts the normal flow of migration.

It is also important to note that there are approximately 3.5 million Canadians living abroad who may return to Canada, which would offset the decline in immigration. The premise of this argument is that until a vaccine is developed, any new wave of the virus could result in these Canadians returning home in the short to medium term.

However, I suspect immigration to Canada in 2020 will decline overall, after falling significantly during the pandemic. Further, it is unknown when immigration will return to pre-pandemic levels, regardless of Government policy.

