Where are the nuns?

HEAD of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jamaica, Archbishop Kenneth Richards, has expressed concern about the absence of religious leaders in Catholic schools across the island, a staple which he says is responsible for the academic excellence and discipline in these schools.

During an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Archbishop Richards revealed that Catholic high schools traditionally led by religious sisters or nuns, and religious brothers, except for Holy Childhood High, no longer have a religious leadership tied to the Catholic Church.

“Only one of our schools (Holy Childhood) now have a religious sister at the helm. We have to be reconfiguring how we are going to run our institutions minus these religious leadership that in the past has helped to stamp a certain quality of development of the person, as our educational institutions are intent on the total rounded development of the person. This includes not only academic excellence but spiritual formation and social formation. For me, the absence of the religious sisters is significant in the sense that as religious persons they embody a charism — a religious charism, a Christian charism. This does not say that a secular person or lay person does not embody these. But, when you have a religious sister heading our schools and staffing our schools it makes a great impact as they become a symbol of spirituality and Christianity in our schools,” Archbishop Richards said.

Further, Archbishop Richards said the absence of religious sisters and brothers in Catholic schools has affected the culture, community, values and attitudes of the institutions.

“It is quite evident that the ethos is not as strong as it was before. For arguments sake, part of the consciousness of our religious sisters or any religious person in our schools would be the life of the saints that they would be presenting in a prayer experience or when they interact with the children. The life of, for arguments sake, St Francis Xavier and his whole disposition to nature and the animal kingdom, the Jesuits— the spirituality with respect to meditation and engagement with the scriptures, the Mercy charism that focuses on justice, due regard for others and social outreach. And so, we draw on examples whether from the scriptures of persons who embody certain values of the life of saints which would be closer home to us as persons living in the real world but embodying virtues of the Christian life and the virtues of the kingdom of God, and presenting these as role models for our young people to contemplate,” Archbishop Richards said.

Subsequently, the head of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Jamaica said the Catholic Church will be moving more intentionally to restore the Catholic ethos in schools and alleviate fears of proselytising.

“In recent times we have received a lot of resistance from those who make up our staff and even among the students and parents with respect to our Catholic ethos and what we have to offer as a Catholic Church with respect to education. They are fearful of proselytising. But when the church had the strong presence of our religious sisters in our institutions there was never proselytising. We did not make anybody feel that they have to become Catholic. That was a personal choice and many who have come through our schools have become ministers in other denominations whether Seventh-Day Adventist, Anglican, Baptist— benefiting from the ethos we had in our schools at that time. Even now, I think that we need to be more intentional with respect to it,” Archbishop Richards said.

In addition, Archbishop Richards said the high level of discipline in Catholic schools has dwindled.

“Part of the discipline that existed in our schools was a spin-off from the Catholic ethos and what the religious sisters, brothers and priests embodied with respect to how they approach engaging the students academically, socially with respect to their development. In recent times, and I don't know if they go hand in hand, we are experiencing more challenges with respect to discipline and order in schools and in society,” he said, adding that a study could be done to see if there is a correlation and determine whether the society has changed with respect to values or whether it has to do with the limited religious presence in our schools. “People are still attracted to our Catholic schools because they talk about the discipline and of course our Catholic schools are top schools in the island with respect to academic performance and values they inculcate and pass on to students.

“We want to sustain and build on that and restore that to an intentional level with respect to the total development and formation of the person. We also want to remove the stigma that persons may have with respect to the Catholic Church in terms of fear of proselytising or the negative things which are sometimes promoted in terms of the Catholic Church. We want others to recognise that we are about the advancement of civilisation based on wholesome values, kingdom values and our persons truly respect and honour those,” Archbishop Richards said.

Regarding restoration, Archbishop Richards said the Catholic Church has prepared a document that outlines the ethos, which it hopes to roll out in September.

“We have engaged some of our stakeholders already. There is need for orientation of our boards, the administration and seeing if we can infuse the values in our schools with respect to its identity, the character of excellence and to develop a wholesome understanding of how to engage reality and ethical principles. This is what the philosophy of Catholic education and the content of the document speaks to. I'm hoping that by September, or before, we will get the document printed to start the discussion with respect to the orientation that needs to take place with boards and administration to filter down with respect to operations and engagement of student life in our schools,” he said.

Archbishop Richards added: “We are looking at how to use our lay leaders and retired persons — how they can volunteer to become present to help us with presence in our schools to facilitate the kind of engagement that is missing because we do not have the religious sisters again with respect to nurturing those values.

“As the Catholic Church, we have value to add with respect to the educational process and we intend to remain a part of the process and make our contributions for the advancement of civilisation and the development of persons. We have made such a great impact with respect to persons who serve in Government and in various areas of life who are not Catholic but who had a Catholic education and benefited from the richness and the wholesomeness of what they have offered. We are looking at recommitting ourselves to this and offering it to the society as a premium education and a premium socialisation for the development and formation of persons.”