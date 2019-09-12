Where best to settle after university graduation

Dear Mr Brown,

I recently read that the province of Ontario must identify new ways of ensuring that more immigrants settle outside of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). I wish to study at Lambton College in Toronto. What do you suggest?

KM

Dear KM,

Most immigrants wish to settle in Toronto for obvious reasons. It has been reported that the GTA currently welcomes 77 per cent of new immigrants to Ontario. As such, not everyone can settle there, but that does not mean that you cannot study there.

Toronto is one of the best cities in the world. It is multicultural. As such, Jamaican culture as well as every other different culture is reflected there, so it is an environment that you can adapt well to. However, please be mindful that the issue has nothing to do with studying per se. I think Toronto is ideal for studying, but in terms of settlement after graduation and ultimately immigration, then one has to settle where one finds employment.

I strongly recommend the post-graduate programmes at Lambton College in particular, as it is very important to complete a two-year graduate programme. Lambton is one school that offers a variety of two-year post-graduate programmes. Moreover, many programmes offer Co-Op Work Experience, which entails paid work that is relevant to the programme and the best opportunity for full-time employment.

I cannot emphasise enough that being able to work for up to three years on a Post-Graduate Work Permit (PGWP) is extremely beneficial in having a longer period of time to work and remain in the country while the immigration application is pending.

The PGWP is a document issued by the Government of Canada to eligible foreign students, which allows the bearer to work legally in Canada after completing studies. It is an open work permit that allows international graduates to work in any occupation anywhere in Canada, and to be able to change employers at any time. Skilled Canadian work experience in occupations rated skill level A or B or skill type 0 under Canada's National Occupational Classification (NOC) can help international graduates qualify for permanent residence in Canada through the Canadian Experience Class.

Please visit JAMAICA2CANADA.COM for additional information on Canadian Permanent Residence programmes, including Express Entry, The Study & Work programme, Visas or Appeals, etc.

— Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM — a Canadian immigration and education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to jamaica2canada@gmail.com.