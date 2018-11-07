Who can a permanent resident of Canada sponsor?

Dear Mr Brown:

I have a sister who is a permanent resident of Canada and who lives in Toronto. I would like to know whether she can sponsor me to live in Canada and, if so, I would like your assistance with the process.

— BT

Dear BT:

Under the Family Class, a Canadian citizen or permanent resident may sponsor the following persons to become permanent residents, namely:

1. Spouses, common-law partners (persons who are cohabiting in a conjugal relationship with another person for a period of at least one year) and conjugal partners (foreign nationals residing outside Canada who are in a conjugal relationship with sponsors in Canada for a period of at least one year);

2. Dependent children under the age of 22, unless there is an issue regarding physical or mental condition;

3. Children intended for adoption;

4. Parents, grandparents, and their dependent children;

5. Brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, or grandchildren if they are orphaned, without a spouse or common law partner, and under 18; and

6. Any relative if the sponsor is alone in Canada with no relatives.

Sponsorship

As a permanent resident of Canada, your sister would not be able to sponsor a relative under the following circumstances:

• She is in prison.

• She has not paid alimony or child support payments.

• She declared bankruptcy and has not been released from it.

• She receives social assistance for reasons other than being disabled.

• She did not pay back an immigration loan, made late payments, or missed payments.

• She sponsored another relative, in the past and didn't meet the terms of the sponsorship agreement.

• She is convicted of a violent crime, any offence against a relative or any sexual offence — depending on details of the case such as the type of offence, how long ago it was, and whether a record suspension was issued.

Accordingly, as a general rule your sister would not be able to sponsor you. However, because you did not provide me with sufficient information, I am unable to determine if the exception would apply to you.

— Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel, education agent and managing director of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM, a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to jamaica2canada@gmail.com