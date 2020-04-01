Who can travel to Canada at this time

Dear Mr Brown,

I would like some assistance with the study permit application process as I am not sure if applications are being processed now. I know all operations have been affected due to the novel coronavirus, but I wanted to get an update on whether we can still pursue studies at this time, as I know travel is restricted.

— AA

Dear AA:

Travel restriction exemptions for temporary foreign workers, approved permanent residents, and some international students have now been implemented.

International students who have a valid study permit or were approved for a study permit on or before March 18, 2020 are exempt from the travel restrictions. All temporary foreign workers are exempt from travel restrictions and can travel to Canada by air or land.

Health checks

With regards to health checks, please note the following:

• There will be a health check conducted by airlines that will have to be passed in order to board the flight. It suffices to state that showing symptoms of COVID-19 will lead to being barred from entering Canada by air.

• A health assessment will be done again upon arrival in Canada, before leaving the port of entry.

• Thereafter, it is mandatory to isolate for 14 days. Only travellers who provide essential services and truck drivers who regularly cross international borders to maintain the flow of goods are exempt from the isolation requirements.

Applications

I know it may seem confusing, as some types of applications, services, and appointments are currently not available, while others are still being processed, even if there are delays.

The following services are cancelled until April 13, 2020:

• Citizenship ceremonies, citizenship tests, and retests;

• In-person permanent resident landing appointments; and

• In-person refugee claimant appointments.

However, in Jamaica, applications for visas, study permits, and work permits are still being processed. Should you need assistance with the application, I may be contacted via e-mail at this time.

Please visit jamaica2canada.com for additional information on Canadian Permanent Residence programmes, including Express Entry, The Study & Work programme, Visas or Appeals, etc.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM — a Canadian immigration and education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to jamaica2canada@gmail.com.