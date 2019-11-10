Who is a Master Teacher?
Director-Master Teacher Unit at the Jamaica Teaching Council Dr Joseph Thomas has explained that the Master Teacher is a professional teacher who has demonstrated the mastery of the art and science of teaching, by achieving excellence in current practices, through a comprehensive assessment process.
The Master Teacher is required to have a significant impact on the teaching and learning process.
He said the Master Teacher programme was developed out of deliberations between the Education Ministry and the Jamaica Teachers' Association in order to:
(1) Retain proficient teachers in the classroom and enhance student learning
(2) To recognise and motivate Jamaica's best teachers
In addition, this process was designed to:
(1) Recognise and reward master teachers who demonstrate excellence in teaching
(2) Provide incentives for teachers to pursue further academic training and professional development
(3) Encourage the creative utilization and integration of technologies in curriculum and instructions
(4) Encourage involvement in and documentation of action research and educational projects relevant to teaching and teachers' professional development
(5) Provide additional educational leadership in schools, for training and mentoring of beginning teachers
He noted that over the years, Jamaica has lost many competent and qualified educators for various reasons. He contends that one of the main reasons is because educators are not recognized and/or motivated. Dr Thomas suggested that the Master Teacher pathway was one of the avenues that has been used to stem migration.
The benefits attached to the Master Teacher designation includes
(1) An increase in salary up to the vice principal scale
(2) Being considered a trainer of trainers as the Master Teacher exhibits a level of mastery in their subject area
The Master Teacher programme is open to all teachers at the early childhood, primary and secondary levels of the education system and the application period is opened each year in October.
Prepared by the Ministry of Education
