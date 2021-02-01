Why couldn't they have waited a litle bit more? — JTA

With a number of schools reopening for face-to-face classes since January, only to shutter days later because of the novel coronavirus in their midst, president of the Jamaica Teachers' Association Jasford Gabriel says this could have been avoided if the authorities had just waited.

Up to last Tuesday, eight of the 216 schools resuming face-to-face classes since January were forced to retreat, following the discovery of several cases of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in their ranks.

Education Minister Fayval Williams, making the disclosure in the House of Representatives in downtown Kingston, said suspected or confirmed cases of the virus are now on the ministry's radar in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Thomas, Portland, St Mary, Manchester, St Elizabeth and Clarendon.

On Thursday, the Jamaica Observer was reliably informed that Corporate Area institution Jamaica College had pulled back its plans for resumption because of a positive case among its administrative staff. Principal Wayne Robinson in a statement to parents said that as a result the decision was taken to postpone all school-based assessments and field classes which had been scheduled for January 25 to 29, 2021. In the meantime, he said, structured face-to-face classes are now delayed until February 8.

Assessing the situation, Gabriel, who spoke to the Observer ahead of the weekend, said the developments were not surprising.

“When we saw what was happening over the festive season and the lack of the observance of the protocols leading into the new year, it was quite clear that come around mid-January we would be having a spike, and that if schools were open then we would have to close them again, and that those numbers would be adding to the number of cases across the country. That would impact the confidence levels of all stakeholders and the fear factor would be greater,” Gabriel reasoned.

“So I thought that, given that we could predict what would have happened, we should have just waited for the numbers to be under better control. I just believe that if we exercised a little more patience and waited until the numbers are under better control then we stand a better chance of having more schools open for a more extended period of time, than the uncertainties and the disruptions we are experiencing right now,” he said further.

Noting that schools had no jurisdiction over the spread of the virus in communities, he said he was relying on the risk management approach being used by health officials who are advising the Ministry of Education.

In the meantime, addressing the worrying question of learning loss for the island's students, who have been out of school for over eight months, he said there was a need for schools to get very strategic as they were in a better position to assess the extent to which various students have been affected.

“I certainly could not go with the idea of calling the year a loss and repeating, because you would run into a lot of problems with bungling in the system right across the board. Schools working with the ministry need to roll out a general strategy that can be tweaked at the local level,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Health, up to yesterday, there were 15,653 confirmed cases of the virus in the island overall, with 126 new cases recorded over the last 24 hours. The parishes of St James, Kingston and St Andrew, Manchester, St Ann, St Catherine and Westmoreland continue to record the highest number of cases.

So far, it said, a total of 350 people have died, the last two being an 86-year-old Trelawny male and a 78-year-old female from the Corporate Area.