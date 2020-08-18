Will Montague, Wheatley show up for nomination?

QUESTIONS are being raised about whether Robert Montague and Andrew Wheatley, who up to the dissolution of Parliament last week represented the constituencies of St Mary Western and St Catherine South Central, respectively, will show up in person today to be nominated for the September 3 General Election.

Both incumbents, who are candidates on the Jamaica Labour Party ticket, were at a beach party on Independence Day weekend.

Port Maria Mayor Richard Creary, who was also at that party, in a release yesterday morning, announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease and has been in self-quarantine since last week.

The party was Ribbiz 'Big People Brunch' at Marley Beach in Boscobel, St Mary, on Saturday, August 8.

Repeated attempts yesterday to contact both representatives to find out whether both men would attend their nominations or self-quarantine were unsuccessful.

Established health protocols dictate a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for individuals who suspect they have been exposed to the virus, in line with the duration of the virus incubation period.

The Electoral Office of Jamaica confirmed to the Jamaica Observer yesterday that the nomination process can be executed in absentia.

The usual process, as set out in Section 23 of the Representation of the People Act, requires that any person wishing to register as a candidate fills out the prescribed nomination paper signed by any 10 or more electors registered to vote in that constituency and return it to the returning officer between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm on the day designated as nomination day. They are also required to pay the nomination fee of $15,000.