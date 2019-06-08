Williams thanks T'dad police for professionalism during Jamaican's kidnap ordeal

Jamaica's High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Arthur Williams has extended thanks to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and his team who “acted with total professionalism during the 51-day ordeal endured by Jamaican businessman Yohan Chin, who was kidnapped in Trinidad on April 14 and released on June 4, 2019”.

High Commissioner Williams said that throughout the 51 days, he was briefed on almost a daily basis by the police and as such he anticipated the positive outcome of the kidnapping, notwithstanding the negative and in many instances false information that was peddled in the media.

Williams, in a news release yesterday, said that in sensitive matters such as a kidnapping, while the public has a right to information, there must be the exercise of responsible journalism in terms of what is published.

He cited the example of a report in the Trinidad Guardian newspaper on Monday, May 27 headlined 'Hopes fade for Chin' which said that “it has been close to a month since the family and friends of Chin have received proof that he is alive”.

However, Williams said that the very day before the publication Chin had spoken to his family and friends. He had also communicated with them on three occasions in the 10 days prior to the publication.

Williams also said that he was pleased, as all Jamaicans should be, at the police commissioner's statement at a press conference on Thursday, June 6 that there is absolutely no evidence of Chin's involvement in any illegal activity.