Winning party could have challenges with crowd control tonight

THE country's two main political parties are struggling to come up with a plan to contain supporters later this evening should either emerge the victor of what is expected to be a fiercely contested general election.

The ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has centred its campaign on its party leader, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, whose popularity among the youth continues to grow exponentially, while the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) has taken the route of a seat by seat contest, drawing criticisms that there is little to no confidence in party president, Dr Peter Phillips.

Sources close to the JLP have indicated that the party is looking to walk away with a minimum of 36 seats while those in the PNP have set their sights on a minimum of 35.

Amid a surge in novel coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, both parties have been unable to definitively state what plans are in place to maintain the Ministry of Health and Wellness' (MOHW) protocols post-election.

The country has recorded more than 2,600 cases with more than 1,600 currently active. Twenty-four COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded.

Calls have mounted on several social media platforms where users have beseeched both parties to forego traditional celebrations and instead commit to hosting a virtual rally for victory or concession speeches.

“That's a difficult question,” JLP campaign spokesperson Kamina Johnson Smith told the Jamaica Observer during a press conference on Friday, when asked if the party would host a gathering on election night should it win.

“We really have been at pains to ensure that the Government is responsible and that we set positive examples in so far as possible of maintenance of the COVID-19 protocols. We recognise the seriousness of the circumstances in which we find ourselves,” she added.

However, Johnson Smith said no formal discussions had taken place with the party's secretariat, up to that time, about election night plans.

“So I can't give you a specific answer, but whatever arrangements are made I think I can speak with some confidence to say that every effort would be made to ensure that we are COVID-19 compliant,” said Johnson Smith.

PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson, when contacted yesterday, said while it is most times difficult to control supporters, the party was actively discussing measures to be implemented to ensure health ministry guidelines are followed.

Robinson said that he has been in contact with the police, who have indicated that they have put together protocols for both parties.

“I wouldn't say we have everything in place, because frankly it's difficult to stop people from coming out and they are likely to come out in numbers but yes, we are making arrangements along with the police,” Robinson told the Observer.