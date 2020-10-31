Withdraw from PNP leadership contest and apologise, Roberts tells Hanna

Leading trade unionist Danny Roberts says that Lisa Hanna's handling of the inclusion of National Workers Union (NWU) delegates for the November 7 People's National Party (PNP) presidential poll shows that she is not yet ready for leadership of the Opposition party.

“She nuh ready yet,” Roberts, a senior lecturer and head of the Hugh Lawson Shearer Labour Studies Institute at The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, and a former vice-president of the NWU, told the Jamaica Observer on Thursday.

A meeting between PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson and NWU General Secretary Granville Valentine on the matter was held on Wednesday after Hanna's campaign team leader, Senator Donna Scott Mottley, had asked that a list of delegates presented by Valentine should be put to strict scrutiny.

In a request to Robinson, Scott Mottley said that if there is proof that the delegates were not properly registered with the union, they should be removed from the list.

Robinson told the Observer on Thursday that, while he was unable to give details of that meeting, he could confirm that the party's Appeals Committee will now determine the outcome.

But Roberts said, that instead of continuing with the contest for the presidency to replace current leader Dr Peter Phillips, who has resigned to make way for a new leader to be elected on November 7, Hanna should withdraw from the contest immediately.

“She certainly is not qualified to lead the party, and for that reason she should withdraw and apologise to the People's National Party for trying to disenfranchise the entire delegates' slate of the National Workers Union for spurious reasons and, by extension, the wider labour movement,” Roberts said.

“And she needs to give me a call, so that we can talk about the lessons of the past; about the historical context within which political unionism was developed, and the relationship between labour and the parties, and prepare herself properly next time around,” Roberts insisted.

He said that the problems which have affected the NWU over recent years will have to be sorted out by the delegates and members of the union. But the PNP, as a party, has a protocol with the NWU, which speaks to how they should handle their differences, and that protocol should be activated instead.

“With respect to these internal problems of the NWU, nobody outside of the delegates have any locus standi to interfere in the internal affairs of the union. You can't premise your objection on the basis of the Trade Union Act, and you have failed to recognise that there is a letter from the registrar general saying that the union is in good standing,” he stated.

“The wider implication of her request only serves to embarrass the union and bring the party into further disrepute and disunity. And that is not how you approach the situation. It is unheard of. I am amazed that anybody who is putting up themselves for political leadership could make such a monumental gaffe,” Roberts added.

According to Roberts, former PNP leader and three-time Prime Minister P J Patterson had warned the party that every election that it has won since 1944 has been based on a labour (workers) platform.

“If the People's National Party elects Lisa Hanna as the next leader, we will be in the political wilderness for a very long time,” he said.

Yesterday morning Hanna, apparently rattled by the criticism, issued a statement in which she said she wanted to assure the union of her “full support for the worker within the organisation, their importance to the progress of the working class movement, and their work in modernising and reform the Jamaican labour market”.

She said comments in the media on issues regarding the NWU's delegates list do not accurately reflect her position or the position of her campaign on the importance of the union in advancing the cause of the Jamaican working class.

According to Hanna, the request of her campaign for transparency in the submission of names for the list was neither anti-union nor an attack on the union.

“Comments by spokesmen in the media are, therefore, misleading and false,” she said.

“All arms and affiliates of the party have criteria and qualification for delegate selection,” Hanna said, adding that the issues raised by Scott Mottley regarding the list were pending submission of proof that the delegates are union members, based on the traditional rules governing the accreditation of delegate status.

“The objection was not hostile, but an attempt at clarity, which is in keeping with the campaign's verification exercise of all delegates,” Hanna said.