Witness admits misinforming investigators in $400-m fraud trial

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Cross-examination during the Manchester Municipal Corporation multimillion dollar fraud trial last Thursday revealed that one of the individuals who took the stand as a witness intentionally misinformed investigators probing allegations of misappropriation of funds.

A young woman, who said she is a friend of accused Sanjay Elliott, told defence attorney Norman Godfrey and the prosecution that some of the information given in a statement to the police was inaccurate, because she was following Elliott's instructions.

Elliott is a former deputy superintendent of road and works at the corporation and one of eight accused on trial for alleged misappropriation of $400 million from the corporation.

There were accounts of the witness stating that she had hired men to do work, at times in the capacity of contractors for the corporation.

When Godfrey asked her whether specific sections of the report he brought to her attention are true or not, her frequent responses were “No, it's not.”

The court heard of workmen she claimed to employ but did not; payments to them that were never made; invoices giving the impression that she had a water truck or facilitated water delivery in the parish as a municipal corporation contractor but which was not the case.

The witness told Godfrey that she gave inaccurate information in sections of the police report, though signing the statement that it was true and correct.

She disclosed that Elliott had told her about a month prior to her giving the statement that if anyone asked about her role with the corporation, she should say she did beautification work and was employed as a contractor.

“He's a friend,” she said in response to the prosecution query as to why she complied with Elliott's instruction.

The witness showed signs of breaking down as she uttered the words, but quickly regained her composure and continued her testimony.

Each time the misinformation in the statement was pointed out to her she said it was in an effort to adhere to Elliott's instructions to her.

“(It was) a follow-up of what I was instructed to say by Sanjay,” she said.

The witness told the prosecution that her evidence on the first day of testimony last Wednesday, including cashing approximately 40 cheques for work she did not do, totalling about $15 million, was all true.

When Godfrey, who is representing Elliott, asked her why she did not reveal the information about cashing the cheques in the statement to the police, she said she was not asked.

Another witness took the stand on Thursday and said that she had cashed cheques for work not done.

She, however, didn't mention any affiliation with any of the accused now on trial.

She said she gave her uncle her full name and Taxpayer Registration Number on his request, and thereafter started collecting and cashing cheques drawn on the account of the corporation for him.

She did not say if her uncle had ever worked at the Manchester Municipal Corporation.

To date, at least three witnesses have admitted to cashing cheques drawn on the account of the corporation, without doing work for the entity.

A representative from the Integrity Commission (formerly the Office of the Contractor General), one of the entities instrumental in the arrests and charges in the case, was among witnesses who took the stand on Thursday.

Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn was present during the trial on Thursday for the second time, since it began earlier this month.