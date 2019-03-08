Witness details rape, shooting by gangsters

A former gangster turned State witness gave chilling evidence yesterday about the rape of a young woman by members of the Uchence Wilson gang on their way from a robbery at a house in Clarendon where they had shot a man multiple times.

According to the Crown witness, the gang leader, who he identified as Wilson, and another member, Michael “Judge” Lamont, both raped the young woman who, he said, was about 19 or 20 years old, after they had stopped at her home with the intent of stealing a minibus.

Uchence “Terrence” Wilson, the alleged leader of the gang, which reportedly terrorised people in St Catherine, St Andrew, Clarendon, St Mary, and St Ann, along with 23 alleged gang members including Wilson's girlfriend Shantol Gordon, the gang's second in command Fitzroy Scott, three other females, and a police corporal, are being tried for various offences under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act, commonly referred to as the Anti-Gang Legislation.

The witness — whom we will refer to as Witness One, as the judge has ordered the press not to identify witnesses in the trial — gave evidence in the Home Circuit Court via video-link from a remote location.

He testified that both Wilson and Lamont had left him and another gang member, whose name he gave as Scott, on the road, had gone upstairs into the home and were there for a while. As a result, the witness said he was sent to check on them.

“I went upstairs; when I look I saw Terrence inside this girl room, having sex with the young girl,” he told the court.

The witness said the young girl was lying on the bed and that Wilson's Glock pistol was beside them on the bed.

When asked by the lead prosecutor if Wilson said anything to him, Witness One said: “He ask mi say if I want a piece and I say noooo.”

He was further asked if he heard the victim saying anything, and he replied: “She jus' say don't come inna mi cause mi waa go school, mi don't want get pregnant.”

Witness One said he saw Lamont having sex with the girl next and that during the act Lamont gave Wilson his Glock pistol to hold.

The witness said he and Wilson then left the room and he took up an old laptop before they left the house. They had heard gunshots outside when they were leaving but when they checked, it was Scott who was firing shots at a house across the road.

He said that shortly after they were picked up by defendant Devin Taylor, and that they had to leave the minibus that had caught their eyes at the premise because the owner had thrown away the key and had given them the wrong key.

Witness One, who continued his evidence detailing more robberies that the gang had allegedly committed, testified that before the alleged rape the group had robbed a man at a “big upstairs house” in Kellits, Clarendon, where they stole money, phones and a laptop and shot the owner about four times — thrice in his foot and once in his abdomen.

The witness told the court that one of the defendants, Odeen Smith, whom he identified as Brinks, was the one who told the boss about the target of the robbery.

He said that on the day of the robbery, he along with defendants Scott, Wilson, Lamont, Stephenson “Slim” Bennett and “couple others” went to Brinks' home in Kellits where they changed before Brinks took them to the man's house around midnight or 1:00 am.

According to the witness, they were told that the owner of the house was not home but was at a bar close by. They therefore lay in wait in heavy foliage for the homeowner after Brinks left.

Soon after, he said the man showed up and was held at gunpoint by Wilson and Lamont.

The witness said that while the man tried to fend them off, he was sent to kick the door in, but he was unsuccessful. That resulted in Lamont telling him to leave it as he [Witness One] was weak. However, Lamont, too, was unsuccessful.

“Terrence seh 'My youth, unnu too weak, come hold the man mek mi show how unnu do it.' Terrence then run and give the door one kick and it come off and split inna two,” Witness One said, eliciting laughter in the court.

He said they then dragged the man inside the house where they saw a woman running. They also saw the man's wife, who was crying and begging them not to kill her husband.

Witness One said he was then sent to search the house. On his return he overheard Terrence saying to the man, “Where is the money? Yuh have money; yuh come from foreign; yuh have money a build house.”

But the witness said the man kept quiet and Terrence, as a result, urged the wife to convince her husband to talk.

“The man then draw a cutlass from under the bed and chop Terrence on his hand, but it never cut, and Terrence shot the man on his foot, about three times,” the witness recalled.

After the man's wife pleaded with him again, he reached for some money under his bed and gave them, the witness continued.

But before they left, he said, “Judge shoot him inna him belly,” while explaining that the man was still fighting back.

“Terrence seh 'yuh kill the man now, dawg' and Judge seh 'no man, him no dead',” the witness further testified.

He also recalled that Terrence told him to take the wife's gold ring from her finger, but he could not remove it.

The witness said they then went outside and saw a group of people converging on the hill above the house and fired at them before escaping on foot.

He said that following the robbery, Terrence shared the money among them and gave him $15,000 while indicating that he could not give him anymore as they also needed to pay for the car that they had rented.

As for the laptop and phones that were stolen, he said he took them and got them wiped before taking them to a pawn shop to sell, as that was his role. He received $15,000 for the laptop.

When asked about the laptop that was taken from the house where the rape took place, he said he threw it into a river as it was not working and that was the only thing that they had gotten.

“We didn't get nothing much, just the old laptop, nothing much was there,” he said.

Throughout his testimony, in which he appeared to have left nothing out, Witness One referred to Wilson repeatedly as the boss. When asked why he gave him that title, he said because he was the one who decided where to carry out the robberies, how many guns to use and the amount of money to be given to each member.

The witness also told the court that Wilson had assigned him a duty to pawn the stolen goods and that whenever he was pawning a stolen item he had to call Wilson and to get his approval regarding the amount of money he was being given.

The witness will continue to give evidence today before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.