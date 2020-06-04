Woman, 87, is country's 10th COVID-19 death

JAMAICA yesterday recorded its 10th COVID-19 death — an 87-year-old woman from St Andrew.

In the meantime, one new sample has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 591. The new sample, the health ministry said, is that of a 27-year-old woman of St James, who worked with Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited and recently returned to the island.

Jamaica has also recorded five more recoveries, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from isolation to 361. The country's recovery rate now moves to 61 per cent.

The health ministry said Jamaica now has 92 imported cases; 217 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 27 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 235 cases are linked to a workplace cluster; and 20 cases are under investigation.

Some 340 of all confirmed cases are females and 251 males, with ages ranging from two months to 87 years.

“There are now 220 (37 per cent) active cases currently under observation, with one moderately ill and one critically ill patient. One hundred sixty-nine persons of interest remain in quarantine at a Government facility,” a ministry release said.