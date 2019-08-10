Woman accused of electricity theft sees the light

A woman, who was before the court for stealing electricity from a property she had rented, walked out of the St Catherine Parish Court a free woman yesterday.

Nyomi Wilson, who had moved to the property approximately two months before her arrest, was freed yesterday when Senior Parish Judge Natalie Brooks handed down a not guilty verdict following the trial.

It was alleged that Wilson confessed that she knew about the stolen power supply.

But Wilson, who had maintained her innocence throughout the trial, testified that she was desperate to relocate from her previous address because she was being plagued by theft.

Subsequently, she found a one bedroom that she was using to store her furniture temporarily.

Insisting that she did not know about the theft, she told the court that she was not living at the premises when she was arrested, as she had only visited the dwelling to clean it.

During cross-examination, the attorney-at-law representing Wilson, Walter G Melbourne, highlighted several discrepancies with both witnesses whom the Crown had relied on.

The verdict was handed down on the basis that Wilson's story was more believable.

— Racquel Porter