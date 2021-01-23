Woman among three detained following murder

A woman is among three people held Thursday night following the shooting death of a man in the community of Bluntas near Treasure Beach in St Elizabeth.

The deceased man has been identified as 33-year-old Andrian Lewis, a construction worker of Treasure Beach.

According to the police, about 7:00 pm Lewis was at an establishment in Bluntas when he was attacked by two men and a woman who drove up in a motor car. The occupants opened gunfire at Lewis, hitting him multiple times.

The police were alerted, and Lewis was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. However, the car was later intercepted by the police at Gutters near the Manchester/St Elizabeth border. The three were subsequently arrested.

The police said a 9mm Smith and Wesson revolver — with a magazine containing 13 rounds — was found in the car.

Police said the identities of the three were being withheld pending further investigations.