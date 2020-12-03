Woman among three remanded for murder of businesswoman

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Three people who were arrested and charged by the police in connection with last Thursday's stabbing death of 63-year-old Manchester businesswoman Marcia Chin-you were yesterday remanded when they appeared in the Manchester Parish Court.

Charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder are 24-year-old Shacquel Perkins, a carpenter of Woodlawn Crescent in Mandeville; 36-year-old Dwayne Brown, a security manager; and his 34-year-old girlfriend Zoie Forrest, a businesswoman, both of Oakland Drive in Mandeville.

Head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis told the Jamaica Observer that detectives in the parish conducted a meticulous and well-coordinated investigation which resulted in the arrest and charging of the three.

Chin-you, a former proprietor of Grand Market supermarket in Mandeville, and a resident of Ingleside Close, was found by neighbours in her motor car at her home about 8:30 pm last Thursday. The body had multiple stab wounds.The three accused were remanded until December 8 when they are to again appear in the Manchester Parish Court.

— Kasey Williams