Woman charged with St Elizabeth murder

Detectives in St Elizabeth have charged a Kingston woman with murder in relation to an incident at Cameron Hill district in the parish on Friday.

Charged is 22-year-old Kadeen Williams, otherwise called Fambo, of Balcombe Drive, Kingston 11.

Reports from the Black River police are that about 12:30 pm residents became suspicious after Williams was seen running from a house in the community, reportedly after she and the now deceased had argued. The residents went to investigate and allegedly found 62-year-old Stafford Wright, a taxi operator of Heslop Avenue, Kingston 2, lying in a pool of blood. He had been chopped several times.

Residents alerted the police, and Wright was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Williams was arrested the same day and later charged following questioning. Her court date is being finalised, the police said.