Woman charged with St Elizabeth murder
Detectives in St Elizabeth have charged a Kingston woman with murder in relation to an incident at Cameron Hill district in the parish on Friday.
Charged is 22-year-old Kadeen Williams, otherwise called Fambo, of Balcombe Drive, Kingston 11.
Reports from the Black River police are that about 12:30 pm residents became suspicious after Williams was seen running from a house in the community, reportedly after she and the now deceased had argued. The residents went to investigate and allegedly found 62-year-old Stafford Wright, a taxi operator of Heslop Avenue, Kingston 2, lying in a pool of blood. He had been chopped several times.
Residents alerted the police, and Wright was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Williams was arrested the same day and later charged following questioning. Her court date is being finalised, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy