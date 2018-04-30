Woman dies in five-vehicle Mandela Highway crash

A member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force Traffic Division, apparently unhappy with the number of accidents on the nation's roads, said yesterday that some motorists should not have been issued driver's licences.

Sergeant Courtney Nugent, who has been assigned to the Traffic Division for 18 years, made the statement following a five-vehicle collision on Mandela Highway in the vicinity of Plantation Heights in St Andrew yesterday.

An unidentified woman was killed and about six people were injured in the crash.

“Some people [are] a nuisance on the road. They are hazards on the road and they should never own a driver's licence… and I am not speaking with any water in my mouth. Reason being, you have some people, from them leave their yard they become a hazard. They shoulda a never own a driver's licence,” Nugent continued.

“One, they must have read the road code before them went for their driver's licence; that is, if some of them did it. You drive to the left and yet still they leave their home and they occupy right lane going 10 and 15 miles per hour,” said the policeman. He added that there are other motorists who don't use their rear-view mirrors and stop suddenly, while there are some who drive at high speeds and are unable to control their vehicles. “They can only control the vehicle at 70 miles per hour but yet still they want to do 120 miles per hour, and when emergency arrives they can't control the vehicle,” Nugent said.

A man who claimed to have witnessed yesterday's crash said one motorist heading to Kingston was in the process of overtaking another vehicle when it hit the back of a garbage truck that was going in the same direction. The out-of-control vehicle then spun around and hit the one it was attempting to overtake. Both vehicles, the man claimed, then hit the concrete barrier before slamming into a hearse and another vehicle.

Occupants of one of the vehicles walked away without a scratch. However, they refused to speak with reporters.

Head of the Police Traffic and Highway Division Superintendent Courtney Coubrie said the accident, which happened about 2:00 pm, took place on the newly built stretch of Mandela Highway, which is being upgraded to accommodate six lanes of traffic.

Coubrie, who was unable to state what could have caused the accident, said the unidentified woman was thrown from the vehicle and died on the spot.

“Don't be distracted when you driving that stretch of road. Look steadfast ahead of you and drive carefully until you clear that stretch. I believe distraction has a lot to do with some of these things,” he said, adding that some motorists travel at excessive speeds, especially on the west-bound side of the dual carriageway. “Cut your speed considerably when approaching that area,” Coubrie pleaded.

— Racquel Porter