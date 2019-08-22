Woman found dead after blaze

THE body of a woman was discovered among ashes in Buff Bay, Portland, by firefighters who responded to a call late Tuesday evening.

Police have identified the dead woman as 50-year-old Maureen Johnson.

Reports are that an argument between Johnson and her common-law husband, which began on Monday, continued into Tuesday.

The husband, a security guard, reportedly left the premises.

Upon his return, it is said that he began packing his belongings before leaving again.

The Jamaica Observer was told that sometime after, one of the couple's children observed smoke coming from a section of the house at Olivere Housing Scheme and raised an alarm.

A call was placed to the Buff Bay Fire Station at approximately 9:37 pm.

Upon the arrival of firefighters, Johnson's body was discovered sprawled on the verandah with multiple stab wounds to the neck.

The police were called and the body removed to the morgue.

Johnson's common-law husband is believed to be on the run.

The two had been living together for about 18 years.

Johnson's killing is the eighth to be recorded in the parish since the start of the year.

— Everard Owen