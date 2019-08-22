Woman found dead after blaze
THE body of a woman was discovered among ashes in Buff Bay, Portland, by firefighters who responded to a call late Tuesday evening.
Police have identified the dead woman as 50-year-old Maureen Johnson.
Reports are that an argument between Johnson and her common-law husband, which began on Monday, continued into Tuesday.
The husband, a security guard, reportedly left the premises.
Upon his return, it is said that he began packing his belongings before leaving again.
The Jamaica Observer was told that sometime after, one of the couple's children observed smoke coming from a section of the house at Olivere Housing Scheme and raised an alarm.
A call was placed to the Buff Bay Fire Station at approximately 9:37 pm.
Upon the arrival of firefighters, Johnson's body was discovered sprawled on the verandah with multiple stab wounds to the neck.
The police were called and the body removed to the morgue.
Johnson's common-law husband is believed to be on the run.
The two had been living together for about 18 years.
Johnson's killing is the eighth to be recorded in the parish since the start of the year.
— Everard Owen
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy